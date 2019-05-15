× Passing shower possible Wednesday; 80-degree heat on the way

Several areas are waking up dry and mostly cloudy around central Indiana this Wednesday morning, but we are tracking light showers west/southwest of downtown Indianapolis. The wave of spotty showers is moving southeast and most of the activity will likely fall over the southern half of the state. The rain chances will wind down as we head into the afternoon.

The Indians have another home game today against Scranton! Temperatures will rise around 60 degrees by first pitch at 11:05 AM. Those attending the game should stay dry with a mostly cloudy sky at first. However, there will be more breaks in the clouds late in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Prepare for a big warm up as we approach the weekend! Southerly winds will help drive temperatures up into the upper 70s Thursday. Higher pressure will also provide the state with dry and sunny conditions tomorrow. We will have another opportunity to get any outdoor work done before another round of rain moves into central Indiana. More clouds will push into the area Thursday night with rain and storms arriving early Friday morning.

There are going to be several opportunities for Indianapolis to reach the 80s in the extended forecast. This is quite a change in the weather pattern because Indianapolis has only exceeded 80° two days so far in 2019. If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for Qualifications and Pole Day, prepare for the warmest weather of 2019. Saturday marks the warmest day of the week with forecast highs in the mid-80s!