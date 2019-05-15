President Trump delivering keynote speech during 38th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Wednesday during the 38th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington.

The memorial service will be held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. The service begins at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.

Wednesday’s ceremony will also include remarks from Chuck Canterbury, president of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, and Linda Hennie, president of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, along with musical performances.