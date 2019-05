× Rosenqvist wreck makes two crashes on day two of Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyCar rookie Felix Rosenqvist wrecked late in day two of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was in the middle of a solid May after winning the pole and finishing sixth in the Grand Prix.

Rosenqvist was checked and cleared from the infield care center.