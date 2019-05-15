× Warmer air headed to central Indiana will end cool streak

Temperatures are still running on the cool side today, but overall, it won’t be a bad afternoon to enjoy some time outdoors. You’ll likely hear several lawn mowers running. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, making this the fifth straight day of below average temperatures. Many of us are seeing a good bit of sunshine already. A mix of sun and clouds will be around through the afternoon. Most of us will remain completely dry, however, we can’t rule out a few spotty showers developing later today.

If you do plan to get outdoors, but suffer from allergies, both tree and grass pollen are the main allergens causing problems. It may be tempting to open your windows, but remember, that will just allow these allergens to enter your home. It’s best to keep your windows shut.

Our winds shifted out of the south/southwest early this morning. As warm air comes streaming in, we can’t rule out the chance for some fog developing overnight. Some patchy dense fog will certainly be possible in the area by the morning commute on Thursday. Plan ahead and allow yourself extra time on the roads.

That southwesterly flow will really warm things up by Thursday afternoon. Highs will jump from the upper 60s today, into the upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll have another day with a mix of both sun and clouds on Thursday. However, scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be in the area by the late afternoon. Don’t worry too much, many of us will stay completely dry. A frontal boundary to our north will leave the best chance for rain in the northern half of the state.

Temperatures will continue to warm over the next several days. We’re even looking at mid-80s by the weekend. After a long stretch of cooler than average days, the 8-14 day outlook suggests that we may be turning things around. The current projection indicates the probability of above average temperatures rising into the last week of May.