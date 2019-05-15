× Westfield motorcyclist suffers internal injuries during Carmel crash

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Keystone Parkway.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say a 23-year-old man from Westfield rode his motorcycle into gravel on the right side of NB Keystone Parkway where it merges with U.S. 31.

The gravel caused the man to lose control, and he was ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but suffered internal injuries and possibly broken bones, according to officials.

He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street.

Police say there are no pending charges at this time.