× 3 suspects in custody, 1 still on the run after attempted traffic stop in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Zionsville police are searching for one person and three others are in custody after an attempted traffic stop Thursday morning.

Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox tells us a Zionsville officer attempted to stop a vehicle leaving Hunters Point Apartments around 4 a.m. for an infraction.

It turns out that vehicle was stolen from Marion County.

The vehicle fled the area, and it was driving with another vehicle.

Both vehicles drove into the Thornhill subdivision, and the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Two people jumped out of the car and ran.

The other vehicle continued along Continental Drive. It came to a slow stop, and the driver bailed from the vehicle.

A little bit later in the morning, officers saw a Buick pick up a man running from a wood-lined area. Police tried to stop them, and as they were fleeing, they hit a Whitestown police car. The two people in that car were taken into custody.

About a half hour later, police took a third suspect into custody at the Speedway on Oak Street and Ford Road.

They are still searching for one more person.

Zionsville police ask residents of the Hunters Point, Thornhill, Irongate, Old Dominion and Irongate neighborhoods keep their doors locked, only travel out of their homes if necessary, and keep lights on.

Police are also currently working with Zionsville Community Schools to keep the bus routes safe.