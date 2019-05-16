Be our guest at Newk’s Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Newk’s Eatery, we’re passionate about delivering flavorful food experiences to our customers. Relentlessly uncompromising when it comes to quality and service, we are rigorous in the selection of fresh ingredients, meticulous in the handcrafting of meals in our open kitchen, and committed to creating a welcoming atmosphere where everyone belongs.

Our diverse menu delivers a wide range of culinary delights made just for you: fresh-tossed salads, artisan pizzas, specialty toasted sandwiches, kettle batch soups and desserts. We have something for everyone to enjoy.

We appreciate your participation, discussion and feedback on the Newk's Eatery Facebook page. Please be respectful of others, as well as everyone's privacy. Inappropriate content is not acceptable and may be edited or deleted as we see fit. Please understand that by sharing content on our page or via the hashtag #MyNewks, you are giving Newk’s the right to use your posts and username as possible promotional material.

Welcome to Newk’s Eatery- https://newks.com/ We’re glad you’re here!

Get all the tantalizing smells, tastes and textures of your Newk’s favorites, delivered wherever you need then – birthday parties, tailgates, office meetings or family reunions. Our catering specialists will assist you with all your needs and help you build the perfect spread. They’ll deliver, setup and everything in between. All you have to do is relax and enjoy the food! So for your next catering event, just remember… we cater, you party!

https://newks.com/catering/

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.