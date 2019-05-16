× Body found in Columbus lake identified as missing 22-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A body found in a Columbus lake on Tuesday has been identified as that of a missing man, 22-year-old Timothy C. Duckworth.

Police say Duckworth’s body was discovered in the water at CERAland Park by a park employee around 11:20 a.m.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Duckworth Thursday, but law enforcement has not provided a cause of death at this time.

Duckworth was last seen in the area of the park and police say his vehicle was found abandoned there on Friday May, 4. A Silver Alert was issued for him that day, but it has now been canceled.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team is investigating the case. The team is made up of Columbus police, the sheriff’s office, Indiana State Police, the coroner’s office, and the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Columbus police at 812-376-2600.