× Cleaning up after first round of storms; more possible late tonight

What a day! A complex of showers and thunderstorms swept the state, bringing with them, hail, damaging winds and even a tornado threat (far west). Now that these storms have moved on, we’re left with the cleanup. The power crews have their work cut out for them. Duke Energy is reporting over 27,000 customers without power and IPL is reporting another 18,000.

Numerous reports of winds gusting near and above 60 mph came out of these storms, plus, hail ranging from pea to tennis ball size.

Downed trees are scattered across Central Indiana and as crews continue to clean up, we’ll have to be prepared for another round of storms developing late tonight. While these storms will be mainly focused north of I-70 overnight through early tomorrow morning, a few storms could be on the strong side. As always, have your severe weather safety plan in place and continue to check back with updates to the forecast.