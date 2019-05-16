How to make your tiny yard ready for summer

Posted 10:17 AM, May 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Patio season is here and just because you live in a condo or townhouse doesn't mean you can't have a great backyard.

Our garden guru, Sharon Hadden, from Allisonville garden and home,  has big solutions for tiny yards.

There are a variety of plants that are great for small spaces. They are small and will stay small to keep the yard tidy.

This includes tropical hibiscus trees, hydrangea trees, roses, bobo hydrangea, and dwarf conifers.

Here are some tips.

Use shepherds hooks for hanging planters, and minimizing floor space.

Vegetables and herbs can be grown pots or in containers.

Sculptures and water features are a good way to add interest. Water features can also help drown out the noise if you live in a multi-living space with neighbors nearby.

 

