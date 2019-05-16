Indianapolis Job Fair set for May 22

Posted 3:20 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, May 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — JobNewsUSA.com announced the Indianapolis Job Fair on May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – Grand Hall (1202 East 38th Street).

The website is offering participants a chance to build their professional network while learning about upcoming job opportunities that haven’t been advertised yet.

People that are interested in attending are instructed to pre-register here.

Parking and admission are free. For more information, call (317) 218 – 1200.

Participating companies include:

• Allied Universal
• Denny’s Restaurants / PFC Classic Dining
• DeVry University / DeVry Works
• FedEx Express
• Forge Industrial Staffing
• Heartland Residential Services
• Lincoln Technical Institute
• MBC Staffing
• Meridian Health Services
• New Horizons Computer Learning Indianapolis
• Paychex, Inc.
• Renewal By Andersen
• Snyder’s – Lance
• Spectrum
• And Many More!

Potential applicants should remember these helpful tips when preparing for the job fair:

• Prepare your elevator speech
• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview
• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression
• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.