Indianapolis Job Fair set for May 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — JobNewsUSA.com announced the Indianapolis Job Fair on May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – Grand Hall (1202 East 38th Street).

The website is offering participants a chance to build their professional network while learning about upcoming job opportunities that haven’t been advertised yet.

People that are interested in attending are instructed to pre-register here.

Parking and admission are free. For more information, call (317) 218 – 1200.

Participating companies include:

• Allied Universal

• Denny’s Restaurants / PFC Classic Dining

• DeVry University / DeVry Works

• FedEx Express

• Forge Industrial Staffing

• Heartland Residential Services

• Lincoln Technical Institute

• MBC Staffing

• Meridian Health Services

• New Horizons Computer Learning Indianapolis

• Paychex, Inc.

• Renewal By Andersen

• Snyder’s – Lance

• Spectrum

• And Many More!

Potential applicants should remember these helpful tips when preparing for the job fair:

• Prepare your elevator speech

• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview

• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event