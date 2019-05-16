Indianapolis police ask public to help find missing man with dementia

Posted 7:11 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, May 16, 2019

Reynold Smith (Photo courtesy of IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are asking the public for help finding a missing man with dementia who was last seen on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 69-year-old Reynold Smith was last seen at about 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Sheridan Ave.

Police say Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, bald, and has a low beard. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, black pants, and black Velcro shoes. He also has a Silver Alert bracelet.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

