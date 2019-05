× Man injured after crashing into construction truck on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is seriously injured after crashing into a construction truck on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on EB I-465 near I-65 just about one mile west of Beech Grove. Police say a car rear-ended a construction truck.

Emergency crews extricated the driver, and he was transported to the hospital.