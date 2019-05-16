× Movie stars Christian Bale, Matt Damon to wave green flag for Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Movie stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon will wave the green flag at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Damon and Bale will be at the race to promote their new film “FORD v FERRARI” from 20th Century Fox.

It’s the story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. The movie will be released on November 15.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the largest single-day sporting event on Earth, so it’s fitting that global icons Matt Damon and Christian Bale will be in the flag stand on May 26 to send the field of 33 cars charging toward Turn 1,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Matt and Christian are used to performing in the brightest spotlight so we know they will enjoy this special role at the world’s greatest race.”

Damon rose to prominence in 1997 with his role as Will in “Good Will Hunting,” a film for which he shared the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Screenplay in 1998.

He is also renowned for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “The Departed,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” series of films and the Jason Bourne series of films among many more.

He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his roles in “Invictus” and “The Martian.”

Bale first grabbed audiences’ attention with his role in “Empire of the Sun.”

He received critical acclaim for his work in such films as “American Psycho,” “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “3:10 To Yuma” and many more.

Bale won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dicky Eklund in “The Fighter.”

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his roles in “The Big Short,” “American Hustle” and “Vice,” for which he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.