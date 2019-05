× Patricio O’Ward wrecks on day three of Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Patricio O’Ward lost control in turn two and spun into the wall on day three of practice for the Indianapolis 500.

O’Ward went nose-first into the exterior wall and his car nearly flipped over itself before coming to a rest on the back straightaway. He climbed out of the car by his own power.

The IndyCar rookie is piloting the 31 car for Carlin Racing.