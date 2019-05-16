× Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy from northern Indiana

GARRETT, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old boy from northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 14-year-old Shayden Drew Howard was last seen the morning of Monday, May 6 in Garrett, Indiana, which is just north of Fort Wayne.

Garrett police say “While there have been reports of Shayden traveling to California, it is strongly believed he is still in the area.”

Shayden is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police. Officers say Shayden could be in the company of an adult male.

Shayden is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Shayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Garrett police at 260-357-5151 or 911.