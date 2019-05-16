× Storm threat tonight; tracking warmest air of the year

We’ve had quite the ups and downs this month. So far, the number of below average days are behind the number of above average days we’ve had for May 2019. However, it looks like the warmer days are not only going to catch up, but start pulling away with the lead. Warm air is currently streaming in from the southwest. By this afternoon, temperatures will jump into the upper 70’s.

Most of the day will be dry, however, we can’t rule out a few isolated to widely scattered showers this evening. The main storm threat will be late this evening through the early morning hours on Friday, in our northern counties. A few strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being gusty winds and hail.

Once the morning rain departs, we’ll have another nice, even warmer day to finish the work week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds around again and temperatures rising into the 80’s. So far, that will only be the third 80° day this year. Usually by now, we would have had 11. A few isolated evening showers are possible on Friday but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. We’re looking at the warmest temperatures of the year, so far, over the next several days. Although it will be on the humid side on Saturday, it will be the better day of the weekend. Showers and storms return Sunday.