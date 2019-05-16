× Tow truck driver found guilty in 2018 crash that killed up-and-coming singer

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a Columbus truck driver guilty on all three counts in the death of an up-and-coming Brown County musician who died in a crash last year.

Ruel Pedigo III, 50, faced three charges in the case: reckless homicide, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood and causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood. All three counts are felonies.

Pedigo was arrested in May 2018 in connection with the January crash that killed 36-year-old Patrick Bowman and seriously injured his fiancée.

The investigation found that Pedigo had methamphetamine in his system when the tow truck he was driving crashed into several vehicles at a stoplight on State Road 46. Key evidence came from a blood draw.

Bowman was an up-and-coming singer-songwriter with a bright future ahead of him in country music. He performed under the stage name “Tilford Sellers” and recorded original country music with his band “Tilford Sellers & the Wagon Burners.”

He was in the process of recording an album when he died. While Bowman lived in Brown County, he was originally from Columbus and graduated from Columbus North High School.

Sentencing for Pedigo is scheduled for July 12.