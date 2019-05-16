Warming trend underway; tracking storms Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a mild start to Thursday with temperatures in the 50s around the state. Skies are turning mostly clear with areas of patchy fog. We are not only tracking a quiet start to the day, but several dry hours in the day ahead. There is going to be a lot of sunshine today as temperatures jump into the upper 70s this afternoon! Today will be first above average day since May 9. Southerly winds will pick up in speed this afternoon with gusts up to 25 MPH.

The weather is going to become more active late in the evening and tonight as storms drop from Michigan and Illinois. An approaching cold front will sag into northern Indiana and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the boundary.

Northern Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk, meaning some storms may turn strong with an isolated severe weather threat. Damaging winds will be the primary concern with the cluster of thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible.

A pop-up storm may fire up after 7 PM, but the more organized activity will arrive near 10 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to travel over central Indiana during Friday morning’s commute and should weaken as they move southeast.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend! It will be warm and humid at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Storm chances are fair game again Sunday afternoon, which could impact Pole Day at the track.