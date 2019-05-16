What to expect at the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It kicks off the summer festival season and it's the largest fundraiser for Indy's premiere art center. Sherman visited the Indianapolis Art Center for a preview of the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair.

