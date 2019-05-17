× 1 person dead after shooting outside Markland Mall in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating a fatal shooting outside Markland Mall.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers were conducting a shooting investigation at the mall and said a man was dead.

A source told FOX59 that the shooting happened near Petsmart and Aldi off 931. There is a large police presence in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and Kokomo police said the investigation was ongoing.