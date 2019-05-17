Alleged drug dealer wanted after skipping Lafayette court appearance

Posted 8:41 PM, May 17, 2019, by

Jarmone Darrell Davis (Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to help find a “wanted fugitive.”

Police say 34-year-old Jarmone Darrell Davis failed to appear in court Friday to hear guilty verdicts for seven felony convictions.

All the convictions were related to dealing methamphetamines and narcotic drugs, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette police at (765) 807-1200.

