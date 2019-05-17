DANVILLE, Ind. -- Unicorns, mermaids, and fairies unite for a new type of event. The inaugural Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival is happening this weekend in Danville. Sherman went to see what the festival is all about.
Danville kicks off Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival
