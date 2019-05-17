× Hired or Fired: Jim’s spin as a derby boy

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a pretty successful Hired or Fired week.

Scott got the green light as an IMS maintenance worker, Britt cheered her way to a gig as a Colts Jr. cheer instructor, and Lindy tied the knot as a pretzel maker.

Angela quit her job as a septic tank cleaner, so it’s up to Jim to end the week strong with a hire.

Jim went straight to the roller derby track where he tried to get hired by the Circle City Derby Girls. He jammed, skated and slammed his way to a hire!