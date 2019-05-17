× Kyle Kaiser crashes in turn three

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Juncos Racing’s Kyle Kaiser crashed during Indy 500 practice on Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kaiser lost control in turn three and backed into the wall hard about 45 minutes into the session. The car almost flipped completely over before landing back on the wheels and sliding into inside wall.

Kaiser was checked and released from the infield care center.

“Just lost the car,” Kaiser said. “I was feeling fine on the first two laps. Usually, you get a feel for the balance. It was feeling a little on the freer side since it’s Fast Friday and you’re running the car minimum down force, but just middle of the corner it felt like it immediately snapped and at that point once you get sideways, you’re pretty much done.”

With qualifying beginning tomorrow, the team’s chances of making the field took a significant hit. There are 36 drivers this year for the 33-car field.

“Obviously, a pretty big one,” Kaiser said on what kind of set-back the crash caused for quals. “That’s probably even an understatement. We’ll have to go back and see what we can salvage and see what the options are, but it’s probably too early to even really say.”

Kaiser said the team has a back-up car that was used at Austin. Owner Ricardo Juncos will decide if the team needs to turn to the back-up for qualifying.