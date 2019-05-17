Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nostalgia of "The Andy Griffith Show" is being celebrated in Danville. The Mayberry in the Midwest Festival kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. Andy Griffith's daughter Dixie, Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling, and Ronnie Schell, who appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show," gave us a preview on the morning show.