Mayberry in the Midwest

Posted 10:59 AM, May 17, 2019, by

The nostalgia of "The Andy Griffith Show" is being celebrated in Danville. The Mayberry in the Midwest Festival kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. Andy Griffith's daughter Dixie, Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling, and Ronnie Schell, who appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show," gave us a preview on the morning show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.