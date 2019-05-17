More summer-level warmth is on the way; Storm threat returns Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019's WARMEST

For the third time this year the temperature in Indianapolis topped the 80-degree mark and reached 82° marking the warmest this year. On average 6 days will reach 80° or warmer by the 17th of May, and last year we had already posted 12. On average we have 100 days of 80-degree warmth and there are many more in the upcoming forecast.

STORM THREAT LOWERS

After the powerful winds associated with Thursday's evening storms, many of us would prefer a extended break from rain and storms. The chance of a t-storm this evening is quite low and will be removed from the forecast after 9 pm. Enjoy the evening, most areas will remain dry through Sunday morning!

WEEKEND OF EVENTS

Warm winds will blow Saturday and Saturday will be dry! Get ready for an even warmer day as temperatures move up quickly! We are forecasting a high temperature of 87° Saturday along with an increase in humidity by mid-afternoon.

Some events include Indians Baseball, The Geist Half-Marathon, Broad Ripple Art fair and of course Qualification Day at IMS just to name a few. It will warm quickly so stay hydrated! This will be the warmest afternoon since September 20th when we last topped 90-degrees!

NEW STORM THREAT SUNDAY

The Streak lives on! Not one that anyone is really cheering, as we enter the weekend once again with the threat of showers and even thunderstorms. Indianapolis has not had a completely rain (or snow) free weekend here in three and a half months! The last time a Saturday and Sunday were precipitation free was Super Bowl weekend February 2nd and 3rd.

Sunday will feature new showers and thunderstorms developing by early afternoon. A cold front will approach sweep the state late but a increased storm threat is possible by late afternoon and early evening. At this time there is some thought as to how strong the storms will be. Current timing suggests the activity will peak by early afternoon thus limiting the severe threat. That will be resolved in upcoming forecasts Saturday morning and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the state for a 'slight' risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday. We will monitor trends and be sure to check back!

RACE WEEKEND COMING INTO VIEW - WITH HEAT?!?

We have monitored the trends all week long and the consistency by some long range machines are impressive. Even more impressive is the whole sale changes to our weather pattern that could lead to real heat and humidity entering race weekend. Fore several days a upper-level dome of heat, a HOT DOME appears to anchor over the southeast U.S. starting Friday. Heat and humidity are expected here and possible well into the holiday weekend. At this time, Carb Day Friday could push to nearly 90-degrees! Stay tuned!