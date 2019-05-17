× Ohio man arrested while trying to sell valuable stolen baseball card in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man accused of stealing a valuable Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card from an Ohio store was arrested in Indianapolis while trying to sell it, police say.

Neuhart Cards and Sports Collectibles said a thief smashed through the front window, broke several cases and then stole the Mantle card, which is worth about $12,000.

The theft happened around 1 a.m. on May 12. While several cases were broken, only the Mickey Mantle 1952 rookie card was missing.

Various card shops in Indianapolis received phone calls from a man trying to sell the card; police said the calls came from a central Ohio phone number.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police confronted 23-year-old Giancarlo Venditti of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, when he tried to sell the card to an Indy card shop on May 13. Police said the card shop owners were aware of the situation.

Police recovered the stolen card and took Venditti into custody. He will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.