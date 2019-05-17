Peppa Pig to meet with fans at Sunday’s Indians game

Posted 8:33 AM, May 17, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A popular kids show character is in town this weekend. Peppa Pig will meet with young fans at Sunday's Indians game. She stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch with an Indians' representative to talk about other promotions ahead this weekend for fans.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.