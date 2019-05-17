INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A popular kids show character is in town this weekend. Peppa Pig will meet with young fans at Sunday's Indians game. She stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch with an Indians' representative to talk about other promotions ahead this weekend for fans.
Peppa Pig to meet with fans at Sunday’s Indians game
-
Some parents say Peppa Pig has their children speaking with British accents
-
New wheelchair-using character on ‘Peppa Pig’ helping kids at Riley Hospital feel included
-
Indianapolis Indians prepare for home opener
-
IU versus Ball State baseball tonight at Victory Field
-
Nets out-duel Pacers 108-96 in regular season home finale
-
-
Soggy open to the weekend; break from showers on the way!
-
Sunny and seasonal end to the weekend
-
Showers exit Friday morning; rain chances return for 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
-
Nasty weather lasts through Saturday night as rain, cold and wind hold steady!
-
Indy Fuel ‘Made in America’ night
-
-
IU Football season around the corner!
-
Indians unveil new Circle City uniforms
-
Active end to the weekend; Tracking heavy rain, wind, storms