Police close 2 lanes of eastbound I-70 and the I-465 underpass after semi crash

Posted 3:54 PM, May 17, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have closed two lanes on I-70 and have temporarily closed the I-465 northbound underpass and are asking people to avoid the area.

A semi jack-knifed and damaged a section of the overpass wall of I-70, dropping debris onto I-465 northbound below.

Indiana State Police say the semi passenger has minor injuries, but no drivers were injured and no vehicles were damaged below.

Two lanes of I-70 eastbound remained closed and all lanes of the I-465 underpass are closed to clear debris. Watch video from Wayne Township Fire Dept below:

ISP says that it should not take long to clear the debris. This story will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.