Spotty storms this afternoon; hot weather building for Saturday!

After a rough and tumble Thursday, as storms blew through the state! Drier conditions are working back in at this hour. Expect a warm start out-the-door and damp, as showers are now moving into Ohio. Plenty of dry time expected today with a few storms re-firing late afternoon (30%). Other than a few storms, warmer, muggy conditions will continue to build in. Highs this afternoon will hit the lower 80’s, likely marking the warmest of 2019 until tomorrow! This evening looks mostly dry and storms fade away.

Hot weather on the way for Saturday! Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 80’s (record high is 90°) on breezy, southwest winds. A cold front will arrive by Sunday afternoon and bring a return to showers and a few storms. This could impact a few hours out at the track for Pole/Bump Day.

After a cooler Monday, more warmth builds in next week with a first 90-degree day POSSIBLE by next Friday!