Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole to rally in Indianapolis for Military Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and its Hidden Heroes campaign are coming to Indianapolis for a special two-day celebration.

Hidden Heroes is a campaign designed to raise awareness and resources to improve the lives of the 5.5 million loved ones caring for the ill and wounded veterans across the United States.

The first event will be a luncheon on May 22 at 12 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Entry Pavilion and will feature actor Tom Hanks, Sen. Elizabeth Dole, Gov. Holcomb and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett.

Speakers will be highlighting what Americans can do to assist military caregivers, and Purdue University’s Military Family Research Institute will present new data about caregivers in Indiana.

On May 23 at 7 a.m., a special one-hour edition of NBC News’ TODAY will be co-anchored by Hanks and Savannah Guthrie live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will celebrate military caregivers nationwide.

The broadcast will also feature interviews with Dole and caregiver families, as well as concert by Sheryl Crow.