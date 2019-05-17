Tyreke Evans dismissed from NBA because of anti-drug violation

Posted 5:11 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, May 17, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics defends Tyreke Evans #12 of the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on March 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy,” the team wrote in a statement. “We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years. He signed a one-year contract before the start of this season and was unlikely to return.

He played in 69 games for the Pacers this year, averaging 10.2 points per game.

