VIDEO: Here’s what it’s like to cross the new pedestrian suspension bridge in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A brand new pedestrian bridge opens in Gatlinburg, Tennessee today.

The SkyBridge stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. The SkyBridge’s developer says it is longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

The bridge is 140 feet above the ground with three 15-foot glass panels in the middle giving you a view right below your feet.

There’s no need to worry about the weight limit. It has a weight capacity of over 200,000 pounds.

The bridge is part of Skylift Park, which features a chairlift that takes passengers up 500 vertical feet from Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain.

The chairlift costs $15 per adult and $12 per child.

There is no time limit for crossing the bridge, according to the park’s website. Visitors will be able to take Instagram-worthy photos and soak up the view of downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding Great Smoky Mountain National Park.