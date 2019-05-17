× Visit sloths and snakes at the Indianapolis Zoo’s 2 new exhibits starting May 25

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two very different exhibits will debut at the Indianapolis Zoo over Memorial Day weekend, one featuring two-toed sloths and the other filled with snakes.

The MISTery Park and Extreme Snakes exhibits officially open on Saturday, May 25.

The MISTery Park offers a lush landscape of colorful flowers, tall grasses and trees for visitors to explore. Misters fill the pathways with a cooling fog while actual nature sounds recorded in a South American rain forest play in the background, creating a unique setting for a close encounter with sloths.

Quinto eating an apple is the cutest thing you'll see today! In just 1 month, you can see up close when we open our brand new MISTery Park. Details → https://t.co/W0yWuS7O5R #IndySlothie pic.twitter.com/TUkK2L7Ik5 — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) April 24, 2019

One of the slowest mammals on earth, sloths spend most of their day sleeping and hanging out in trees. In the zoo’s open-air habitat, guests will have a perfect opportunity to snap a selfie from just feet away from the sloths while learning about the threats these and other forest species face in the wild.

Extreme Snakes will be located inside the renovated Deserts Dome and will feature more than 20 species of snakes, including some of the world’s largest and most dangerous. Brave guests can get as close as they dare to an animal that’s widely regarded as one of the deadliest snakes on the planet, the highly venomous black mamba.

How did the black mamba get it’s name? Not from the color of its body — which is actually brown — but from the ink-colored shade inside it’s mouth. Take a look! #TeamSnake #funfactfriday pic.twitter.com/tPCw8lcbRy — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) May 17, 2019

Nearby, another impressive predator slinks between vines and leaves in a large habitat resembling a forest floor. The reticulated python is one of the largest snake species, growing to nearly 30 feet long. The exhibit also highlights native venomous snakes as well as tips to have a safe experience if people see a snake in the wild.