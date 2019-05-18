× Baby dies after being left in car on hot day on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating after a baby has died after being left in a car on the city’s east side.

Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, police and medics were called to an auto parts store in the 3800 block of East Washington Street.

Police say the baby was left in the car while the parents went inside the store.

The baby was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children but unfortunately died, according to officials.

FOX59 Weather Authority confirms the air temperature at that time in Indianapolis was 84 degrees.

This is a developing story.