Monroiva dad builds playground in son’s memory

MONROVIA, Ind. — There’s nothing stronger than a father’s love for his son and when you lose them at a young age it can be a punch to the gut.

Chris Williams is making sure his son’s memory lasts while providing enjoyment to other kids.

It’s been five years since the Monrovia community said goodbye to 6-year-old Tyler Williams.

“He came home sick from school on Friday and kind of turned into an infection that got out of the intestines and in the blood stream. It then went to the brain. That infection led to his death. I think everybody lost a little when Tyler passed away,” Tyler’s father Chris Williams said.

To bring a little hope back, Tyler’s dad Chris and the Monrovia community set out to raise funds to build a playground in Tyler’s honor.

After years of fundraisers and golf tournaments the playground is being brought to life at the Monrovia Ballfields.

“We’ve been working on this for a while. It’s great for the family,” Family friend Casey Hampton said.

It’s being built by people who were there for the Williams’s family when Tyler passed away.

“Everybody was here. Everybody showed up and it just kind of shows how this community kind of stands behind the people who live here,” Hampton said.

When the playground opens in a week it’s going to be a great place for kids.

“Just seeing all the kids, my own kids playing on this. Kids come to the baseball diamonds they don’t really have much to do. They’re playing in this terrible creek back here. Now they will have a nice playground they can play on,” Hampton said.

Ultimately the playgorund will be a way to remember a little boy who always had a smile on his face.

“I don’t think it is something that ever goes away but we just try to deal with it a daily, monthly, and on a yearly basis to move forward,” Williams said.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last day, so life every day to its fullest,” Hampton said.

Tyler’s dad wants to do more community projects in his son’s name. To learn more about Tyler and his foundation click here.