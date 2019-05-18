× One transported by helicopter following serious crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A single vehicle accident on Interstate 69 has sent three people to the hospital – one of whom was transported by Lifeline helicopter to Indianapolis.

According to the Northern Monroe Fire Territory, the accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. early Saturday on the southbound side of Interstate 69 just north of the Sample Road exit. A deputy arriving on scene reported a single vehicle accident involving eight passengers.

Three of the passengers, officials say, were ejected from the vehicle when it struck a guardrail and rolled back into the middle of the interstate.

One passenger ejected from the car was flown via helicopter to Indianapolis due to the severity of their injuries while the other two ejected passengers were transported to IU Health Bloomington by ambulance.

All other passengers were able to exit the vehicle on their own and did not request medical attention.

Interstate 69 was shutdown for approximately one and a half hours while emergency crews worked the accident.