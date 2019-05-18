Summer-like heat arrives this weekend; Tracking storms for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are opening up the weekend with dry around central Indiana. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures are in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be comfortable to start the day, but conditions will turn warm and humid as we head into the afternoon hours. A warm front is situated north of Indiana this morning, which means southerly winds will help drive highs up into the mid to upper 80s later today. Winds may even gust up to 30 MPH this afternoon. If you’re heading to the Indiana Motor Speedway today to watch Qualifications, dress for the warm weather and stay hydrated!

The weather is going to be more active to our west this Saturday. Western Illinois, Iowa and Missouri are highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather for today. The thunderstorms will remain west of central Indiana during the first half of the weekend. However, a cold front is going to arrive Sunday evening and it will bring our next wave of thunderstorms.

Dry weather will persist overnight as skies turn partly cloudy early Sunday morning. Shower chances rise midday and thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon ahead of the cold front. The muggy atmosphere may result in strong and potentially severe storms. The slight risk zone will shift over Indiana for Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threats include gusty/damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Once the cold front exits the state, temperatures will begin to decline. Highs early in the work week will become more seasonal and rise into the lower to mid-70s. Storm chances and 80s return midweek.