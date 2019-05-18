× Tracking strong to severe storm potential on Sunday

Today takes the lead for the warmest day of the year, so far. Highs have topped out in the mid 80’s with a few areas near and at 90°. Weather remains calm, dry this evening. Therefore, our focus is shifted to Sunday. A severe weather threat will be around to finish off the weekend. All of Indiana is included with this storm threat. Strong southwesterly winds are pumping in warm moist air across the area.

As our warm front continues to lift north ahead of an approaching cold front to our west, clouds will move in followed quickly by showers and t-storms tomorrow morning. Plenty of convective activity will be around during the morning, especially as we get closer to the lunch hour. While it’s looking to be a stormy start to the day, the best chance for severe weather comes in the afternoon.

The development of severe weather during the afternoon on Sunday is highly dependent on how the early round of rain/storms moves through. If it clears the area soon enough and we get a little break in the clouds, this will create high instability in the atmosphere and prime the air for the potential of strong storms. If we get a lot rain early and we stay overcast into the afternoon, then this will inhibit the production of later storms, and they will likely be less severe.

Right now, it looks like there is a good chance to get some breaks in the clouds ahead of the cold front and supply enough energy for storm development. Best timing for strong storm development will mainly be between 2 and 7 PM. All severe weather threats will be in play, with the main focus on damaging winds and heavy downpours. However, it is entirely possible to see tornado development as well. Remain weather aware on Sunday and keep checking back with FOX59 for further updates.