Court documents reveal shooting near Ball State started over family ‘beef’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We are learning new information about a shooting that injured seven people just five blocks from Ball State University.

Court documents reveal an ongoing family dispute between 19-year-old Va Shaun Harnett and Spelmon Allen. Police arrested Harnett on Saturday, hours after admitting his involvement in the shooting on Euclid Avenue. He’s preliminarily charged with two counts of attempted murder.

“Evidently there was some kind of a confrontation inside of the house. Turned into a shooting. We’ve got seven gunshot victims,” Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle says.

Documents say the dispute began when Allen pointed a gun at Harnett’s friend. Harnett pushed his arm away. Allen then turned the gun on Harnett. That’s when Harnett pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun and shot Allen three times in the chest or stomach area.

“It must’ve been fast shots because it was like bang, bang, bang, bang, you know,” neighbor Bobbie Jordan said.

According to documents, Harnett left the house and went to the driveway. He says he saw Daymarr Kennedy and Tyler Childers standing over Allen. Harnett believes he saw the two “digging in Allen’s pants.” He asked them to stop before firing multiple shots at both Childers and Kennedy.

“We know a couple are in surgery, one is post-surgery now in ICU. Several of them are being treated, and a couple have already been released…,” Winkle says.

Harnett admits neither Childers nor Kennedy was a threat to him. Documents say after he shot the two, he called the police, placed his 9-millimeter in the back of his car, and waited for police to arrive before he was taken into custody.

“The biggest problem with something like that is getting people up here to interview and find out who saw anything and weeding through that mess. But we had some good help from Ball State police also and the county,” Winkle said.

Documents go on to say both Allen and Kennedy stopped breathing before being revived by hospital staff. They are currently listed in critical condition. Childers remains in an Indianapolis hospital. At last check, he was in critical but stable condition.