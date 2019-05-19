IN Focus: Hoosier officers remembered at National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. – Indiana’s fallen officers received national recognition on Wednesday.

During the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, President Donald Trump recognized the sacrifice of the nation’s officers killed in the line of duty while vowing the country would always uphold the officers’ legacy.

“Your loved ones were extraordinary and selfless Americans who gave everything they had in defense of our community, our children, and our nation,” the president said.

The father of fallen Boone County Deputy Jake Pickett says he hopes the country also recognizes the way officers like his son lived, not just their deaths.

“We’re very, very proud of Jake. We’re proud of all these men and women. They’re all heroes,” Marlin Pickett said.

Indianapolis FOP president Rick Snyder says there are lessons that can be learned from the fallen officers’ deaths.

“That’s the message we hear back from them in the great beyond. Everybody understand why we did what we did and we can all follow their example, and do it right in our own neighborhoods,” Snyder said.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said the ceremony, and the events surrounding police week helped with the healing process of survivors by showing that their bravery and sacrifices extend beyond Indiana borders.

“We appreciate everything that our community has done for us, all of our law enforcement coming together and just supporting each other is important,” Nielsen said.