IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the trade war with China impact farmers here in Indiana? What are the political and economic implications? And can a deal with Mexico and Canada help soften the blow?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Peter Hanscom discuss this week's top stories, including the ongoing trade war, former Senator Richard Lugar's legacy, the 2020 Presidential campaign, and the controversial bill banning abortion in Alabama.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content from our panel) on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud or Stitcher.​