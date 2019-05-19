× Man shot near Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Sunday morning near the Indianapolis International Airport on Indy’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed to FOX59 that a person was shot at a home on 1751 Stacy Lynn Drive. The shooting happened just before 1:00 am Sunday morning.

The male victim was transported to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police’s Aggravated Assault unit were dispatched to begin an investigation. They quickly began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence. No motive or cause has been determined and police have released very few details related to the case. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made or if police have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.