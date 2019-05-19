× Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A person died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The accident happened near Indy’s southeast side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to FOX59 that a person died after crashing their motorcycle on the 1500 block of Shelby Street. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears he was not wearing a helmet. A female was also riding as a passenger on the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to interview witnesses and gather any potential evidence. Police are in the early stages of their investigation and have released very few details. Witnesses on scene say that construction work was being done on the intersection of Shelby Street and Palmer Street and may have played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.