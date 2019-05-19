× Pagenaud wins pole for 103rd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud captures pole position for next Sunday’s Indy 500, edging three-time pole sitter Ed Carpenter in the fast nine shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver is coming off a victory in the IndyCar Grand Prix just last week. Carpenter and his teammate Spencer Pigot complete the front row for the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

In the last row shootout, James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), Sage Karam (Dreyer Reinbold Racing) and Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing) secured their spots in the 103rd running. Kaiser bested Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team to bump the two-time Formula 1 world champion from the final row.