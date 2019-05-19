Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Indiana counties

Pagenaud wins pole for 103rd Indy 500

Posted 5:46 PM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, May 19, 2019

Simon Pagenaud begins the celebration in pit lane after winning the pole position for the Honda Indy Toronto. (Courtesy: IndyCar Series/Joe Skibinski)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud captures pole position for next Sunday’s Indy 500, edging three-time pole sitter Ed Carpenter in the fast nine shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver is coming off a victory in the IndyCar Grand Prix just last week. Carpenter and his teammate Spencer Pigot complete the front row for the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

In the last row shootout, James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), Sage Karam (Dreyer Reinbold Racing) and Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing) secured their spots in the 103rd running. Kaiser bested Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team to bump the two-time Formula 1 world champion from the final row.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.