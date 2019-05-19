× Silver Alert issued for missing Salem senior

SALEM, IND. — A statewide silver alert has been declared for 84 year-old Imogene Winslow from Salem, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police issued the emergency alert just after 3:00 am Sunday morning. Police say Winslow is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Imogene Winslow is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has white hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light colored pants, and black shoes.

Winslow is missing from Salem which is about 103 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating her disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Imogene Winslow is asked to contact police at 911 or 812-883-599.