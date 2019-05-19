Tracking Sunday storm potential

It’s been a wet start to the day with showers on and off through the morning. If you’re out at the track, more rain is moving in from the southwest through the early afternoon. Luckily, lightning is lacking with this first wave.

We’re watching a cold front to our west that will bring us better chances of storms later this afternoon and evening. As this front nears Central Indiana, there will be a line of showers and storms out ahead of it.

Clouds are thinning across Central Illinois which will help destabilize the air and aid in storm development as the front moves through that area. This means we could see a few strong to severe storms by the time this line gets to Central Indiana. However, this is highly dependent how much clearing we get this afternoon.

The best timing for storm development will be between 3 and 8 PM. Strong winds with be the primary concern for storms that due develop. However, hail and an isolated tornado are also possibilities.

Latest model update suggests we may have less potential energy available to destabilize the atmosphere this afternoon. However, as mentioned before, if we get a little more clearing, the instability will rise and storms can develop very quickly.

Even without storm development, our winds are still quite gusty. Winds have already been gusting above 30 mph today. We have a wind advisory in place for our far eastern counties through 8 PM. Winds gusting near 45 mph will be possible.

Temperatures are struggling due to the rain and cloud coverage. By 1 PM this afternoon, almost all of Central Indiana was only in the mid and upper 60’s. Temperatures will rise quickly once we get a break in the clouds, however, we likely won’t exceed the low to mid 70’s this afternoon.

We’ll have a cool start the week, with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. 80 degree warmth quickly returns by mid week as we heat up to near 90, by Friday. Right now, there is the chance for showers and a few t-storms around by the afternoon on race day. However, this is still a week away and that could change. Stay tuned!