2-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. arrested by Avon police on OWI charge

AVON, Ind. – Avon police arrested two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. on an OWI charge.

Unser was booked into jail at 3:21 a.m. on Monday.

He was in town on May 9 talking with kids at Hope Academy about addiction and how to overcome it.

He has previous drunk driving arrests on 2007 and 2011.