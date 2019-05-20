× Car fire at residence now being investigated as a possible arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A car fire in the driveway of a homeowner on the near northwest side Monday morning is now being investigated as a criminal act.

Just before 6 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 1300 block of Burdsal Parkway where they found a passenger car almost fully engulfed with fire coming from the engine compartment.

Firefighters were able extinguish that fire and save another vehicle parked in the driveway behind the burning car.

The homeowner told police she had left to get gas for the vehicle and returned home only to see smoke coming from the car in her driveway about 30 minutes later.

Police indicated that she may have seen someone running away from the driveway where the car was parked and believed the fire was intentionally set.

The incident remains under investigation.